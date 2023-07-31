LUBBOCK, Texas — Christopher James Garcia, 22, who previously admitted that he purchased a device that could convert AR-15 style rifles into machine guns, agreed to plead guilty to Possession of a Machine Gun on Monday, according to court documents.

Garcia was arrested by federal agents in early May.

At the end of April, officers with United States Customs and Border Protection in Louisville found a package that was being shipped from Hong Kong to a home in the 5600 block of Avenue G in Lubbock. Federal court documents said the package had parts called drop-in auto sears that were “intended for use in converting a weapon into a machine gun.”

Federal agents were able to track down the package to Garcia. Authorities sent Garcia a notification that he needed to call UPS to pick up the package. A man arrived to pick it up on May 4 and federal agents stopped him before he left the distribution center. The man told authorities he was picking up the package on Garcia’s behalf. Court records said the man agreed to make a recorded phone call to arrange for Garcia to get the package.

Photo of “dro p in auto sears” seized by agents provided in federal court records

Christopher James Garcia (Photo: Lubbock County Detention Center)

“During the phone call, Garcia indicated that he knew there were parts in the package used to modify AR-15-style rifles and Glock pistols,” court records stated.

Garcia agreed on a location to meet, and agents later took him into custody. Court documents said after Garcia was arrested, agents found about $20,000 cash, two guns and 356 “suspected THC cartridges” in his vehicle. Garcia told agents that he sold marijuana and carried a gun because he was once robbed during a drug deal, court records stated.

If a judge accepts his plea, Garcia will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 10 years in federal prison. As of Monday, Garcia remained in federal custody.