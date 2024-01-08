LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who was charged with child sex crimes after an undercover operation, Michael Edward Koenigs, 62, agreed to plead guilty to Attempted Enticement of a Minor, according to federal court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

On June 21, a detective with the Lamesa Police Department started an undercover account that portrayed a teenage girl on a messaging app, according to court documents. Federal court records stated Koenigs started having sexual conversations with the user he believed to be a minor.

During the conversation, court documents stated Koenigs told the user he was 55 years old and lived in Lubbock. The user repeatedly made references to being a 15-year-old high school student during the conversation, according to court documents.

Koenigs admitted he made lewd comments and made plans to meet the teen for sex. Koenigs later was arrested after he arrived at the location, according to court records. Court documents stated Koenigs also admitted he had child sexual abuse material saved on his phone.

If his plea is accepted, Koenigs will be sentenced at a later date. His sentence ranges from 10 years to life in prison. As of Monday, Koenigs remained in federal custody.