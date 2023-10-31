LUBBOCK, Texas — Federal court documents unsealed on Tuesday showed Phil Kamau, 28, was arrested in Lubbock and accused of attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

Kamau was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety in the 6900 block of 35th Street on October 27, online jail records showed.

Federal court records said Kamau was indicted on Attempted Enticement of a Minor and Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Minor. Court documents indicated an additional charge could be possible.

Kamau was previously arrested in early October in what police called a two-day prostitution sting in Central Lubbock.

As of Tuesday, Kamau remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal detainer.