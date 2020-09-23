Lubbock man caught in sexual relationship with underage girl after she was reported missing in Missouri

LUBBOCK, Texas– Federal court records on Wednesday indicated a Lubbock man accepted a plea deal for two years in prison after the records said he sent obscene or harassing telecommunications to a 16-year-old minor.

Ryan Jonathan Lowrance, 30, admitted that in late 2019 or early 2020, he met the minor, referred to as Jane Doe, through an Xbox video game they both played, according to court records.

Eventually, they began messaging each other, but eventually their friendship became sexual. Doe lived in Independence, Missouri, according to court records.

Lowrance and Doe communicated through text messaging on their cell phones discussing sexual intercourse, masturbation and exchanging pictures and videos, according to court records.

They would both refer to each other as “Master (Lowrance)” and “Slave (Doe).”

In a March 25, 2020 conversation, Lowrance sent messages to Doe like, “Start by taking off ur shirt then ur bra,” and “Take ur pants off.,” court records state.

Then, in May 2020, Lowrance drove from Lubbock to Missouri to pick up Doe. During the trip, they spent one night in Oklahoma, where, court records state, they had sex several times.

Doe stayed with Lowrance for several weeks, where they had sex as well, according to court records.

Doe left her phone at her home in Missouri, court records state. Her grandmother reported her as a runaway and was able to provide information about Lowrance she obtained from Doe’s cell phone, according to court records.

Lowrance was interviewed by law enforcement. He admitted he knew Doe was 16 during their relationship when he was confronted with text messages they exchanged referencing her age.

If a judge approves the deal, Lowrance will go to prison for no more than two years, with a fine not to exceed $250,000.

Special note: A booking photo of Lowrance was not available at the the time this article was published. However, EverythingLubbock.com did attempt to search for one.