Lubbock man caught, international money laundering

LUBBOCK, Texas — Roger Pinon, 29, of Lubbock County accepted a plea deal last week for international money laundering.

A FedEx package at a processing hub in Memphis caught the eyes of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. On June 26, they X-rayed the package, according to court records. The X-ray did not seem to match the labelling, which indicated it contained a food product.

Court records said, “The CBPO opened the package and found an unknown white powdery substance inside the seasoning packets.” The powder tested positive for methamphetamine.

CBPO measured it as 3.15 kilos of meth.

The package was headed for an address in the 2200 block of 88th Street in Lubbock. Federal agents made arrangements for a “controlled delivery” of the package.

A few days later, the package was delivered. Pinon came to the same home where it was delivered. He then left about 10 minutes later and was pulled over for a traffic stop. Court records said he had warrants out for his arrest.

A search of his home revealed receipts showing Pinon sent $1,000 via Western Union to three different people in Mexico between June 15 and June 20.

Federal agents talked to the woman who accepted the controlled delivery of the package, Vanessa Rena Torres. She admitted to buying and selling methamphetamine. Torres was also charged, and, as of Tuesday, she remained in custody.

Pinon admitted he would send money to Mexico on behalf of Torres. He admitted that he knew the money was for methamphetamine.

If the plea deal is accepted in court, Pinon will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 20 years in federal prison.