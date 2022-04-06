LUBBOCK, Texas — A man admitted he tried to arrange a paid sexual encounter with minor, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The admission was part of a plea deal.

Zachary Daniel Pena, 30, was arrested May 5, 2021.

According to court documents, Pena arranged to pay for sex with an undercover Texas Department of Public Safety agent. The agent was posing as a 21-year-old woman.

When the agent told Pena she was with her 16-year-old friend, Pena said he would pay $150 to have sex with both the minor and the 21-year-old, according to court documents.

Additionally, Pena “discussed in graphic detail some of the sexual acts he wanted to do with them,” court documents said.

Pena arranged to meet up with the woman and the teen, but was met with officers who arrested him.

If a judge approves the plea, Pena faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison.