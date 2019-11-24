Lubbock man caught stealing from Big Lots threatens to stab employee with needle, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police arrested a man Saturday who threatened to stab a Big Lots employee with a needle after he was caught stealing merchandise, according to a police report.

The incident occurred in the 3300 block of 98th Street around 5:30 p.m.

Jordan Woolf, 29, was spotted on surveillance cameras attempting to exit the store without paying for items in his possession. A store employee chased Woolf into the parking lot where Woolf fell down.

The employee jumped on Woolf, who in turn bit him. A witness heard Woolf saying he had a dirty needle and threatened to stick the employee with it.

Police arrived on scene and transported Woolf to the Lubbock County Detention Center. He is charged with robbery.

The police report says officers searched him but did not find a needle.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The police report said Big Lots. Some of our viewers on Facebook have said it was Kohl’s and the address in the police report said 3303 98th. We have reached out to police for clarification.

In the the police report that follows, A1 is the arrested person. V1 is victim 1. IP1 is involved person 1, and IP2 is involved person 2. VAB1 is victim-associated business. BWC is a body worn camera.

The following is the narrative text of the police report:

A1’s charges:

ROBBERY/ PC 29.02 F/2.

LUBBOCK POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT #120012002 M/C.

V1 is employed as Asset Protection for VAB1.

IP1 is employed at Big Lots.

IP2 is employed with VAB1.

I received a police radio call to Big Lots, located at 3303 98th street, in reference to a disturbance.

Prior to arrival, dispatch advised the incident was occurring at Big Lots and a male was threatening to stab individuals with a needle. Dispatch advised one subject was being held down.

I arrived at Big Lots and was unable to locate an altercation. I exited Big Lots and was flagged down by IP1.

IP1 advised me to follow him, IP1 then ran to the north portion of the parking lot.

I observed, V1 and IP2 holding down A1, who had not yet been identified. I took control of A1’s right hand and ordered him to roll onto his stomach.

A1 began to roll to his stomach and I then placed him in handcuffs.

In the process of placing A1 in handcuffs, V1 advised he was bitten by A1.

V1 advised, A1 stated to him he had a “dirty needle.”

I conducted a pat search of A1’s person and did not locate a needle.

A1 provided his identifying information and was checked through TLETS. TLETS advised A1 had an outstanding Lubbock PD warrant.

V1 and A1 both requested EMS.

EMS arrived and assessed both A1 and V1 for their injuries sustained in the incident. Neither were transported to the hospital.

After V1 was assessed by EMS, V1 advised, he was watching surveillance cameras and observed A1 near the front doors of VAB1 with the listed items. V1 continued to watch as A1 continued past all points of sale with the items failing to make an attempt to purchase the items. V1 then observed A1 run from the interior of the store to the exterior utilizing the front doors.

V1 advised this is when he exited his office and then the store to give chase to A1. V1 continued to chase A1 as he was still on property. V1 advised, as A1 ran through the parking lot, he fell as he was looking back while carrying the items. V1 continued to chase after A1 and request help from bystanders in the parking lot. V1 advised, he then landed on top of A1 in an attempt to detain him.

V1 advised, A1 bit V1 in the process of V1 attempting to detain him. V1 advised this caused him bodily injury.

I observed a red mark on V1’s inner forearm. This was documented with my BWC.

IP1 and IP2 then ran to assist V1.

IP1 advised, he was walking through the parking lot to get a pizza from Pizza Hut, located in the parking lot, when he heard V1 “yelling call the police!” IP1 then observed, V1 and A1 on the ground in the parking lot.

IP1 ran to assist V1, as he approached, V1 he heard A1 yelling “I have a dirty needle.” “I will stick you.” And for V1 to let him go “I told you twice already.” IP1 advised, he believed A1 was referring to stabbing V1 with the needle if V1 did not release A1.

IP1 advised A1 reached in his pocket. However, IP1 did not physically observe A1 to have a needle.

IP1 and IP2 were not injured.

A1 was placed in the back seat of my marked patrol car.

I observed the listed items to be on the ground in the immediate area of A1 and V1.

Officer J. Clark was on scene and photographed V1’s injures and A1’s injuries sustained from the incident. Officer J. Clark also photographed the items stolen and recovered, which were released back to VAB1s custody. See supplement for further details.

A1 intentionally took possession of the listed property, without effective consent from VAB1. A1 passed all points of sale and while in the course of committing theft, A1 intentionally caused V1 bodily injuries.

A1’s warrant was confirmed and A1 was transported to the LCDC, where he was booked according to procedure.

A1’s booking paperwork, PC affidavit, warrant and receipt for the stolen and recovered items were submitted as trailing documents.

BWC/DVR were utilized

EDITORIAL NOTE #2: The original version of this story was published with booking photo of Jordan Woolf in his June 2019 arrest because the newest version of the booking photo was not yet available. This story has been updated with the newer image above. The older photo is below. They are, according to court records, images of the same person.