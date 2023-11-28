Warning: Some details in this article may be disturbing.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man who was arrested at a fast-food restaurant over federal child pornography charges back in September, Tavian Garza, 28, agreed to plead guilty to Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

Federal court documents stated on February 10, 2022, a social media user distributed 35 files that showed child sexual abuse. The social media platform notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who sent a CyberTip to authorities in Lubbock. Law enforcement interviewed Garza in October of 2022. According to court documents, Garza admitted he “became curious about child pornography a few years before” and started looking at it on his phone.

Warning: The details that follow are graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

Garza described two of the different platforms he used to communicate with others about the vulgar content, court records stated. According to court records, Garza told authorities about 200+ images and videos of child sexual abuse would be in his cell phone.

Court records said authorities initially found about 200 images and videos of child sexual abuse. According to federal court documents, some of the content also showed bestiality. Garza also admitted to previous folders that had about 500 images and videos, court records stated.

“Garza admits that he received and distributed videos of child pornography to other users online,” court records stated.

If his plea is accepted, Garza will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 20 years in prison. He will be required to register as a sex offender.