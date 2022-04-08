LUBBOCK, Texas — Steven Jerome Paul, 57, of Lubbock accepted a plea deal Friday, according to court records, for distribution of child pornography. Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety got a Cyber Tip from Yahoo on November 19, 2020. It led them to Paul.

“A review of videos contained on Paul’s Motorola One cellular telephone revealed 28 videos of child pornography, including videos of prepubescent children, infants, toddlers, and acts of bestiality,” court records said.

Court records also said, “There were an additional 34 photographs of child pornography located on the cellular telephone. Additional photographs and videos of child pornography were located on other devices retrieved from Paul’s residence.”

If a judge approves the deal, Paul will be sentenced at a later date to no less than five years and no more than 20 years in federal prison.