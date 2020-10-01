Lubbock man caught with child porn, then admitted to sexually abusing a girl no older than age 2

LUBBOCK, Texas — Elyas Anthony Rocha, 22, of Lubbock accepted a plea deal for possession of prepubescent child pornography. The deal was signed on September 14 and entered into court records on Wednesday.

Court records said Kik Interactive tipped off law enforcement about suspected child pornography. Investigators followed the lead to Rocha in Lubbock.

In late June, investigators talked to Rocha. He admitted to using Kik to download 600 images and/or videos of child pornography. He also admitted to using a different internet service to download 400 or so images and/or videos of child pornography.

In addition to the federal charges, Rocha was charged at the state level with aggravated sexual assault of a child. State court records indicated Rocha possessed a video of an adult woman sexually abusing a boy who was estimated to be 1 or 2 years old.

Rocha also admitted that when he was age 18 or 19, he sexually abused a girl who was perhaps 1 or 2 years old at the time. He took video himself during a sexual act with the child, according to court records.

Under the terms of the federal deal, if approved by a judge, Rocha faces up to 20 years in prison. The state-level charge is a first-degree felony – with a maximum penalty of 99 years or life. The federal plea deal does not address the state-level charges one way or the other.

Rocha remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $350,000.