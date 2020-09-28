Lubbock man caught with child pornography after tip from NCMEC

LUBBOCK, Texas — Aaron David Amaya, age not listed, of Lubbock accepted a plea deal last week for possession of child pornography.

Court records said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent Lubbock Police a tip. NCMEC told police that someone with an IP address in Lubbock shared images of child pornography using a peer-to-peer network on the internet.

The FBI and Lubbock Police tracked the IP address to a home in Lubbock along 64th Street. They talked to Amaya who admitted, according to court records, that he viewed child pornography on several websites.

According to court records, Amaya told officers he believed the images depicted girls who were roughly 13 to 14 years old. If the federal court in Lubbock accepts the plea deal, Amaya will be sentenced