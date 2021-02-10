Lubbock man caught with child pornography, girls as young as 10

LUBBOCK, Texas — Andrew Chayce Baiza, 27, of Lubbock, accepted a plea agreement for possession of child pornography on Tuesday.

Court records said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to law enforcement in April about images suspected to be child pornography on the internet. Those images were traced to Lubbock.

Officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety obtained a search warrant for a Dropbox account.

“Overall, there were hundreds of videos and images of prepubescent girls engaging in … various forms of sexual activity…,” court records said.

Baiza admitted to using the internet to collect images and videos of girls as young as 10. If a federal judge accepts the plea deal, Baiza will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 10 years in federal prison.