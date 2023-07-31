Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of July 31, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kutter Webb, 27 at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography, according to federal court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Webb was arrested in January after authorities received a CyberTip that said someone in Lubbock “distributed several hundred files of child pornography via an online messaging application.”

Court records stated that Webb claimed he was “randomly sent child pornography in a group chat online and that it made him sick, so he deleted it.”

Authorities ended up finding 1,700 images and 216 videos of child sex abuse, some of which showed infants and toddlers. Court records also stated, “Webb further admitted that he previously had a sexual conversation with a 15-year-old child and discussed meeting for sex but ended the conversation without meeting the child.”

Kutter Webb (Photo: Lubbock County Detention Center)

Webb will be on supervised release for 25 years after he gets out of prison. He will be required to register as a sex offender. Court records said Webb’s sentence will run concurrently with any punishment handed down in Lubbock County. Federal court documents did not indicate the status of any state charges.