LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, 68-year-old Jimmy Bohner donated his 500th blood donation marking the most blood ever donated in Lubbock by one person, according to Vitalant Health.

Upon his arrival for donation, the blood bank surprised Bohner with a confetti-filled entrance, followed by balloons and cupcakes to congratulate him on and thank him for his achievement.

He is the only active donor in the West Texas Area to accomplish this so far, Vitalant said, calling him a “real-life hero.”

However, Bohner said he is just glad to be able to help save lives. “I’m not a hero,” he said, stressing that his only reason for donating is to save lives.

“The shirt I am wearing says find the hero,” Bohner said. “I’m not a hero, I don’t at all feel like I’m a hero. They may say I am a hero, but I just feel like I’m the guy doing what he can when he to help save or prolong someone’s life.”

Bohner’s first donation was on August 16, 1984. He started out donating whole blood then began making platelet donations – now he donates every other Monday.

Vitalant explained that the 1,109 products were collected from his 500 donations. One thousand one hundred and nine pieces of candy were laid on a table: red to represent the red blood cells he’d donated and yellow to represent platelets.

Jimmy Bohner, 68, makes his 500th donation at Vitalant blood donations in Lubbock. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock)

Jimmy Bohner, 68, makes his 500th donation at Vitalant blood donations in Lubbock. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock)

Jimmy Bohner, 68, makes his 500th donation at Vitalant blood donations in Lubbock. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock)

Jimmy Bohner, 68, makes his 500th donation at Vitalant blood donations in Lubbock. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock)

Jimmy Bohner, 68, makes his 500th donation at Vitalant blood donations in Lubbock. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock)

The qualifications to become a blood donor are basic. You must be over 16 years of age, be in good general health and have a form of ID.

“Until something happens where I can’t, [I will] be coming in here,” Bohner said. “Whenever I decide to retire, I may be coming in on a different day, but as of now I will be in, in two weeks.”

Bohner encouraged anyone who is afraid to donate or hasn’t ever considered it, to just do it.