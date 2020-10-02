Lubbock man charged, accused of sexually abusing underage relative ‘almost daily’

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested Thursday and accused of sexually assaulting an underage relative, according to court documents.

Jose Angel Reyes, 41, was charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

According to a police report, the victim came to police and said they had been sexually abused by Reyes since the age of 14. The victim could not remember how many times Reyes committed sexual abuse, but that it had been almost daily for four years.

The victim also told police that another relative had made a post on Facebook accusing Reyes of sexual abuse. According to court documents, the second victim said that, starting at age 9 or 10, Reyes molested them “at every opportunity,” until age 16.

Reyes was held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $225,000 bond.