ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly injured a woman during an altercation at a bar. Billy Scitern, 38, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Public Intoxication.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on February 26, officers were called to Red Zone on E 8th Street to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with three men in the parking lot who were reportedly involved in a disagreement. All three men, including Scitern, were said to be intoxicated, and were detained pending further investigation.

Officers then met with members of the bar’s security team who said the three men began arguing and that things escalated when Scitern picked up a glass beer bottle and threw it, striking a woman sitting nearby. Investigators said the woman received a laceration to her forehead which required 11 stitches.

Scitern was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $40,000.