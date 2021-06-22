Lubbock man charged, connected to 14-year-old girl still missing

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man, arrested and accused of taking a girl from Georgia to Lubbock, was also charged with a crime connected to a missing 14-year-old girl, Kyla Flagg, according to court records filed Tuesday.

The state charges filed Tuesday list Kyla Flagg as a victim. Due to the nature of the charges, EverythingLubbock.com has decided to not disclose exactly what they are.

Robert Fyke, 33, was arrested June 17. He has been charged with both state and federal crimes.

According to federal court documents, Fyke took a 14-year-old unnamed girl from her home in Georgia on May 15. Fyke told police that “on or about” June 11, the girl left with another man and could be in another state.

According to her family, Flagg was last seen at her home in Snellville, Georgia, May 15 at 4:30 p.m. and was reported missing that same day.

As of Tuesday, Flagg was still missing. Her family set up a GoFundMe to help find her. She is described as a 5 feet 6 inches tall Black girl with black hair and brown eyes.