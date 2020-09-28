Lubbock man charged for double fatal crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Major Crash Investigation Unit obtained a warrant for 29-year-old Benjamin Ray Mitchell for two counts of failure to stop and render aid causing death in a Sept. 15 fatal hit-and-run car crash. The warrant will be served by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan.

Shortly before 10:15 p.m., a motorcycle was traveling southbound within the 4600 block of Avenue Q with a Buick Lacrosse, driven by Mitchell, traveling behind it. The Buick struck the motorcycle and then fled the scene. The vehicle was located abandoned shortly after the crash.

Both riders of the motorcycle, 40-year-old Anthony Childers and 31-year-old Barbara Matthews of Hobbs, New Mexico, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mitchell was arrested Sept. 22 in St. Clair County, Michigan. He was previously wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a parole violation charge with the original charge of sexual assault of a child.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.