Lubbock man charged in 2017 murder out of jail on bond

LUBBOCK, Texas– Earlier this week, a man accused of murdering his former boss in November 2017 posted bond so he could be released from jail, according to court records.

Jacob Wayne Duffee, 30, of Levelland was last seen in September 2017. His family and Levelland Police went public with a request for help.

In October 2017, Levelland Police announced that Duffee’s truck was found in Lubbock County. But there was no sign of Duffee.

Then, on November 1, 2017, Lubbock Police located Duffee’s body on 44th Street and Magnolia. Duffee’s family said he was identified through fingerprints.

Oscar Diaz Cerna, 26, was arrested and charged with Duffee’s murder after a witness told police Cerna confessed to a family member about shooting a man in the face.

Cerna asked a family member to help dispose of the body.

That person was later identified as Cerna’s father, Oscar P. Cerna, 44, who remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Thursday.

“Oscar Diaz Cerna … did state he had been with Jacob Duffee before his disappearance but denied killing him,” court records said.

He admitted having an argument with Duffee at his apartment, but that Duffee left after that argument.

After he got out of the state hospital in Vernon for a competency exam, bond was set at $30,000 in November 2019. The original bond on his murder warrant was $250,000.

Duffee’s family took to social media to say they are unhappy that Cerna was released from jail. They said Cerna is a danger to the community.

