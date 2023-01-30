LUBBOCK, Texas — Eric Saldivar, 31, was arrested in Lubbock on Sunday and charged with possession of child pornography with intent to promote, 10 counts of possession of child pornography and bestiality, according to court records.

According to court records, Saldivar admitted to investigators with the Lubbock Police Department that he viewed about “50 files of child sexual abuse material on the internet over the last few years.” Saldivar also admitted to sexual contact with a younger family member, according to court documents.

Investigators found 166 files that “depicted bestiality” on Saldivar’s phone, according to court records. Documents stated that 87 of those files showed Saldivar performing “sexual activities with his personal dog.”

Many of the details described in the court documents were too graphic to be included in this article.

As of Monday, jail records showed that Saldivar was held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $250,000.

