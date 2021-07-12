Lubbock man charged with murder, shooting death at Inn of The Conchos in San Angelo

LUBBOCK, Texas — New information on a murder charge was released Monday concerning Joshua Tyler Garcia, 19, of Lubbock who turned himself in Friday. Garcia remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday.

Police in San Angelo said, “[The] Department’s Criminal Investigations Division obtained a warrant for Murder in reference to the Homicide that occurred June 28, 2021 at the Inn Of The Conchos.”

SAPD previously said, “At 1:16 am, Officers were dispatched to 2021 N Bryant (Inn Of The Conchos) in reference to a shooting victim. When Officers arrived on scene, they located one gunshot victim, identified as Daniel Chandler (41).”

“He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Chandler was a resident of Winters, Texas,” SAPD previously said.

Garcia was not the only suspect. According to gosanangelo.com, as reported on July 6, “Law enforcement arrested Cody Ray Salazar.” Officials have not yet said if Garcia or Salazar was the triggerman.

In Lubbock, Garcia was wanted for shooting a gun at a patrol unit during a chase with Lubbock Police.