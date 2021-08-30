Lubbock Man charged with murdering two young women died in jail custody Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Capital murder defendant Andy Castillo, 58, died in custody, according to both the family of Linda Trevino Carbajal and jail records.

Mary Trevino, the mother of Linda, was told Castillo was very ill and died. The official records said “released, deceased” as of August 27 at 4:33 p.m.

The LCSO said, “On August 27, 2021, 58-year-old, Inmate Andy Castillo passed away at University Medical

Center.”

A Lubbock County Grand Jury indicted Castillo for capital murder on December 1, 2020. The indictment said he strangled Linda Carbajal on April 19, 2004 and also strangled Cynthia Palacio on July 15, 2003. The indictment said “both murders were committed pursuant to the same scheme or course of conduct” even though they happened at different times.

Castillo was arrested even before the murder charges. In January 2020, Lubbock Police picked up Castillo on an arrest warrant from McLennan County. At that time, Castillo was accused of cyberstalking at least five Waco-area real estate agents.

Officials at that time said Castillo sent messages to people in 10 different states and at least 20 cities threatening to sexually assault women and children.

Palacio was 21-years-old when her partially naked body was found along a Lubbock County road near Slaton. DNA was collected at the crime scene. After Castillo was arrested on the McLennan County charge, his DNA was then matched.

Carbajal was also 21-years-old when her body was found along a road in Northern Lubbock County.

After the capital murder indictment, Mary Trevino said, “I forgive you with all my heart.”

“But I do want to pray for you and I hope that you will accept the Lord one day because the Lord is the one that is going to judge you,” she added.

CLARIFICATION: Castillo died while still in custody. The location of his death was University Medical Center.