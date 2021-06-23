Lubbock man charged with sexual assault of a child

Robert David Fyke, 33, of Lubbock was charged by the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office with sexual assault of a child. That’s in addition to a federal charge of possessing child pornography.

An arrest warrant said Fyke picked up a girl out of state and brought her to Lubbock. It said he knew the girl was underage. On June 17, police found Fyke and talked to him.

Fyke tried to tell officials that he was under the impression she was 19 but later confessed he knew her actual age.

Investigators found a handwritten note from Fyke to the victim, which said, “I’m sorry … for everything I’ve put you through. I’m sorry for having sex with you and taking advantage of your situation.”

Fyke was taken to jail on that same day.

EDITORIAL NOTE: EverythingLubbock.com does not identify underage victims or victims of sexual assault. It should be noted that the underage girl was known nationwide as a missing person. Although it would be easy enough to find her name through search, we have left out the name in this article.