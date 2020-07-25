Lubbock man charged with stalking, illegally possessing a firearm

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police arrested Steve Alvarado, 32, late Thursday night on charges of stalking, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana. There was also a previous arrest warrant against him for evading police in a motor vehicle.

Police were called to a home in the 1600 block of 22nd Street and told by a woman that Alvarado “was threatening to shoot up her house.”

The police report said Alvarado and the victim had previously been in a dating relationship.

An officer wrote in the police report, “I know that since March 2020, officers have responded to approximately seven separate calls for service at [the victim’s] residence in reference to [Alvarado] either damaging property, assaulting [the victim], or making threats to her life and property.”

“[The victim] also informed me that she is so afraid of what [Alvarado] may do, that she and her children have to sleep in shifts, with one person staying up and keeping watch while everyone else sleeps, in order to avoid being harmed by [Alvarado].”

The police report said Alvarado and another man drove past the victim’s house in a pickup truck. The victim heard Alvardo yelling threats from inside the truck, according to the police report.

When police found them, a search of the truck revealed a stolen firearm.

Alvarado remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Saturday in lieu of bonds totaling more than $25,000.