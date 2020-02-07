Lubbock man claimed to be maintenance man to get into apartment, convicted of sexual assault

LUBBOCK, Texas — A jury on Friday morning found Robert Jade Lopez-Parker, 47, of Lubbock guilty of aggravated sexual assault.

Lopez-Parker was arrested in 2018. An arrest warrant said Lopez-Parker got into a woman’s apartment in the 7000 block of Ironton Avenue by claiming to be a maintenance man.

At trial, prosecutors presented evidence that the victim suffered ill effects from viral encephalitis which caused seizures and brain damage. Prosecutors said Lopez-Parker took advantage of her condition to manipulate her and get into her apartment.

The charge against him on the jail roster was listed as a second-degree felony which would normally be 2 to 20 years in prison. But prosecutors requested enhancements so the punishment could run as high as 99 years or life. The same jury that convicted him will decide his punishment.

A press release from federal prosecutors in 2013 said Lopez-Parker was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender. The 2013 press release also said Lopez-Parker had a previous conviction in the state of Washington for child molestation.