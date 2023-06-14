LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man who was caught in a massive North Texas child pornography investigation, Justin Cale Jones, 31 at the time of his arrest, agreed to plead guilty to one count of Production of Child Pornography.

Jones was arrested in February in the 4300 block of 41st Street.

According to federal court records, Jones to coercing a 10-year-old child into engaging in “sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction…”

Jones admitted that he took sexually explicit videos of the child “approximately 20 to 30” different times, according to court documents. Jones also said he possibly distributed the photos and videos to others online, according to court records. Authorities found multiple videos on Jones’s phone that showed child sexual abuse.

If a judge accepts his plea agreement, Jones will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 30 years in prison. He would also be required to register as a sex offender. As of Wednesday, Jones remained in federal custody.