LUBBOCK, Texas – A man, Timothy Castillo, committed arson at Howard Johnson Hotels, 5108 IH27, on Thursday, according to a report by the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the report, Castillo told police, “…someone with a gun was trying to kick down his door.” He had blocked his hotel room door with furniture and items from the room to keep the person out. He told police he had also lit a paper towel on fire and tried pushing it underneath the door.

He appeared to be in a state of paranoia and said his mouth was dry. When police asked if he’d taken any drugs or alcohol, he told them he’d been drinking.

The police saw no indication that Castillo was in danger, and a lighter was found on him and turned in as evidence.

Castillo was arrested and taken to Lubbock County Detention Center.