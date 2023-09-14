LUBBOCK, Texas— Jerimy Purcell, 46, was found guilty Thursday after he went to trial and was accused of sexually abusing two children multiple times for nearly a decade.

The same Lubbock jury that found him guilty of Sex Abuse of a Child, Continuous will hear more evidence and decide his sentencing. The range of punishment is 25 years to life.

Image of Jerimy Purcell from Lubbock County Detention Center

Court documents said the abuse took place beginning when one of the victims was young enough to be in elementary school. The victim made “an outcry” about the abuse the day before her baptism, court documents said. Purcell had known both victims for more than 10 years.

The mother of the victims said she “had a feeling” about the abuse because of the victims’ changed behavior.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Details of this story may be disturbing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

Purcell was accused of touching the victims inappropriately.

According to court records, Purcell held one of the victims down by her wrists. Court records said she told investigators she tried to fight but “wasn’t strong enough.”

Purcell was arrested in early 2017 and charged with several charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.