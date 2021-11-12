Lubbock man dead in Hockley Co. crash

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas – A 23-year-old man died Thursday as a result of a fatal crash that took place in Hockley County.

Rogelio Juarez Jr. of Lubbock, Texas, was driving on the wrong side of the road when an oncoming vehicle approached, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the other vehicle, Walter Henry Davis, 47, tried to swerve out of Juarez’s way, but could not avoid a collision.

Juarez was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to the report.

Davis was transported to University Medical Center.

