MOTLEY COUNTY, Texas — One Lubbock man is dead after a crash in Motley County on Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a press release Sunday evening.

DPS said that Ronald Rogers, 81, was driving a 1990 JCB 1400 L Loader traveling east on County Road 148 up a dirt embankment. As he was going up the embankment, DPS said that it overturned, causing Rogers to fall out of the vehicle.

Rogers was killed as a result of the injuries in the crash, he was not wearing a seatbelt DPS said.

The weather conditions were clear and the road conditions were dry, according to the press release from DPS.