Lubbock man dead in rollover crash near Shallowater, DPS says

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– One person is dead after a one-vehicle rollover in North Lubbock County Sunday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the vehicle, Arnold W. Medina, 38, of Lubbock, was pronounced dead on the scene.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., DPS responded to the crash on U.S. 84, near Spur 388.

According to the DPS investigation, a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on U.S. 84 when it left the roadway, and its left tires entered the center median. The pickup swerved right, back onto the roadway and spun clockwise, DPS said.

The pickup rolled and came to a final rest upside down in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 84., DPS said.

The case remained under investigation Monday.