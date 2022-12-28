LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man, John Romo, who was dedicated to helping the homeless community with his non-profit organization, ‘Haircuts and Hope,’ passed away, his wife said on social media.

His wife Denise Romo organized a GoFundMe in his honor for funeral expenses. The description detailed that John died Saturday, but did not specify what happened.

John and other barbers started giving free hair cuts in 2016, the beginning of ‘Haircuts and Hope.’

Haircuts and Hope giving free haircuts at Overton Park in 2021. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

According to Denise, her husband was loved and good at his job. EverythingLubbock.com had the opportunity to interview John in 2021, when the group held an event not only giving free haircuts, but donating food, clothes and toiletries to those in need.

“I know it’s not a long-time solution for anything,” John said. “But if these people come and next week they can have a good memory, that’s all I want to do — is provide them a family experience for a few hours and make them feel better.”

The GoFundMe can be found here.