LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was killed after a two-vehicle crash in Yoakum County on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash was on State Highway 214, 3.5 miles north of Denver City at 2:14 p.m. According to DPS, the crash occurred after an SUV turned into a parking lot “into the path of travel of [a pickup truck.]”

DPS said the driver of the pickup truck, identified as Kyle Ryan Strube, 34, of Lubbock, was taken to University Medical Center. He was pronounced dead on Friday morning, according to DPS.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Martha Madero Trejo, 39, of Denver City, was taken to UMC, according to DPS.

According to the DPS report, neither driver used a seatbelt.

The speed limit was listed as 75 miles per hour. Road conditions at the time were described as cloudy and clear, according to DPS.