Lubbock man dies, family says. A police report sheds light on what happened.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Family members of Leroy Gonzales, 57, said on Wednesday that he died in the aftermath of an incident that occurred in Central Lubbock.

EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday was able to obtain a police report that gave details into what led up to his injuries and death.

According to the report, an officer arrived just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of 23rd Street and saw a group of people surrounding Gonzales who was unresponsive in the backyard.

The officer said in a police report Gonzales had an open wound on the back of his head. According to the report, Gonzales was transported to a Lubbock hospital by Emergency Medical Services.

Police were told there was dancing and karaoke.

The police report said, “[The suspect] and [Gonzales] got into an argument as everyone was dancing. [Suspect] got mad at [Gonzales] over [Gonzales] watching the ladies dance.”

The report said the suspect and Gonzales argued for a few minutes when Gonzales went outside to calm down.

“[A witness] stated he saw the look in [Suspect]’s eye and tried to stop [him] from going outside,” the police report said.

The witness did not see what happened, but surveillance footage was obtained by police.

“[Suspect] intentionally struck [Gonzales] in an unknown manner, which caused [him] to fall and land on the back of his head,” which resulted in him being knocked unconscious.

The suspect then fled the scene, according to the police report.

The report said the suspect and Gonzales knew each other.

His family said Gonzales succumbed to his injuries and died just after 8:00 p.m. Monday at a Lubbock hospital.

Gonzales worked as an Animal Control officer for the City of Lubbock for about 30 years, according to a GoFundMe set up by the family.

CLICK HERE to comment, react or share on Facebook.