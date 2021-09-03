Lubbock man dies in Crosby County crash

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — A Lubbock man died in a Crosby County crash just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 82, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Alejandro Rene Garcia, 50, was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of his injuries, according to DPS.

Garcia was attempting to add fuel to a vehicle on the shoulder when a pickup truck driven by Alex Cale Johnson, 29, ran into a travel trailer and lost control.

Garcia was struck as a result of the collision. Johnson was not injured.

