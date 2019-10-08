Lubbock man drives car into apartment in search of wife, police say

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department arrested a Lubbock man on Thursday for driving his car into an apartment complex in the 1900 block of 66th Street.

According to a police report, Tommy Thompson, 57, arrived at the apartment complex around 11:30 p.m. and asked the resident of a particular apartment if his wife was inside.

When he was told no, he said he did not believe that and began driving towards the front door, according to the report.

The report said the resident moved out of the way and once again told Thompson his wife was not inside.

Again, Thompson said he did not believe the resident. He proceeded to accelerate his car towards the residence and collided with the front of it, the report said.

He was arrested for Aggravated Assault, Criminal Mischief and an LPD warrant, according to the report.

As of Monday, Thompson was still in the Lubbock County Detention Center.