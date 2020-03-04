Lubbock man driving near ongoing fight shot, possibly unintentionally

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department investigated a shooting just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Baylor Street.

LPD said officers initially responded to University Medical Center in regards to a gunshot wound victim. According to the police report, one bullet caused multiple injuries to the left side of the victim’s body.

The victim said he was driving with two friends when he turned west onto Baylor Street from Detroit Avenue and heard a single gunshot, according to the report. One of the friends told officers it was possible there were people fighting on the street but that they did not see who shot the victim.

The report said the victim, “realized he was shot when he couldn’t move his arm,” and drove to UMC for treatment.

According to the report, video footage from after the victim arrived at UMC showed one of the friends exiting the vehicle and go inside to talk to medical staff before fleeing the scene and another friend drive the victim’s vehicle away.

The report said one of the friends told police the victim’s vehicle was parked on the left side of the Emergency Room entrance, but officers were unable to locate it.

A suspect was not located, according to the report.