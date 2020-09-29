Lubbock man estimates half a million or more child porn downloads on his phone

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dustin Andrew Cox, 26, of Lubbock accepted a plea deal on Tuesday in federal court for possession of child pornography involving a pre-pubescent minor.

Cox was arrested on September 11 according to online jail records. Court records said a cyber tip led investigators to him. When confronted by the FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety, Cox estimated that he downloaded between 500,000 and 800,000 images and videos of child pornography.

“Cox further admitted to distributing approximately eight to ten images and videos of child pornography to others,” court records said.

A forensic review of his smart phone revealed more than 300 images or videos. They depicted children under the age of 12 in sexual acts, court records said.

If the federal court in Lubbock accepts the plea agreement, Cox will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 20 years in prison. He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Tuesday.