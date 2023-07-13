LUBBOCK, Texas — Ian Louis Meyer, 25, was indicted for one count of Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography and 18 counts of Distribution Child Pornography, according to federal court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

Meyer was also charged in Lubbock County with 10 counts of Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography. Meyer was initially arrested by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office on June 22 near Boston Avenue and 55th Street, according to online jail records.

According to court records, the FBI and the Lubbock Police Department showed up to Meyer home in April. After authorities searched his phone, Meyer agreed to an interview at the FBI Field Office, where he admitted to viewing and distributing the material, court records said.

Federal court records listed multiple files that contained videos and images of child sexual abuse.

As of Thursday, Meyer remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $175,000 bond.