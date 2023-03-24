LUBBOCK, Texas — Anthony Barboza, 22, was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated assault of a child, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday.

Barboza was arrested on March 8, according to jail records.

Court documents stated the victim told investigators that she was sexually assaulted. The victim told authorities that she “didn’t know what to do and just froze,” court records stated. According to court documents, the victim said she was still having dreams about what happened to her.

As of Friday, Barboza remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Bonds totaling $205,000.