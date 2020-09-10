Lubbock man federally indicted for possessing, distributing child porn

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for child pornography possession and distribution.

Dustin Cox, 26, was arrested in July and charged with possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and receipt and distribution of child pornography.

According to the indictment, a pornographic image of a prepubescent child under the age of 12 was found in Cox’s possession. Officials also found evidence that he knowingly received and distributed at least one visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Cox also faces a state charge for possession of child pornography that was still pending as of Thursday. He was released on $25,000 bond from the Lubbock County Detention Center on July 4.

