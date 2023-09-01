LUBBOCK, Texas — Grady Moore says he went on a play date with his son at Canyon Lake and shockingly found eight puppies in a cardboard box.

The box read: ‘These are abandoned dogs, need help please.’

“I mean my first thought was to save them because they were really skinny,” Moore said. “I didn’t know if they were going to survive the night.”

Although he was a little hesitant due to bugs and possible diseases, he didn’t want them to die so he took them home.

“I fed them, they slept in the box for the night in my backyard they didn’t want to leave it. Then the next morning I woke up and gave them a bath and tried to get all the bugs and everything off of them,” Moore said.

It’s been two days and Moore says he can already see improvement in the puppies.