Lubbock man found guilty, gets 45 years in prison for role in deadly robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was found guilty and sentenced to 45 years in prison Friday for his role in a deadly 2019 aggravated assault.

James Edward Dora, who was 26 at the time of the arrest, was one of five suspects arrested for the death of Tyshaun Bates, 20.

Bates was shot inside his home at the Lubbock Square Apartments in the 4600 block of 50th Street on April 10, 2019, according to Lubbock Police.

It was not until June 2019 when Dora was located in Killeen and was apprehended by law enforcement.

Opening statements last week included witnesses in the courtroom and various 911 calls from witnesses the night of the incident.

According to defense witness and co-defendant Lisa Morales, Quawnard “Q” Williams picked her up in a white Kia to meet with Christopher Thomas.

Morales said Thomas was the one who planned for the robbery while they were inside Williams’ vehicle

According to Morales, she was instructed by one of the defendants to go into Bates’ apartment so they could take Morales as a “hostage” to make it look like she was not involved.

When Morales walked into the apartment, she saw marijuana and scales on the table and two black handguns on the couch. She also said there was a bigger gun propped up against the couch.

Morales said she gave Bates $30 and said she would be back because she did not have enough money to make a purchase. When she tried to rush out the door, she saw two males wearing all black with their faces covered and had on black hoodies.

Furthermore, Morales said one of the defendants had a gun in his hand before she was shoved out of the way. She said she heard one gunshot followed by Bates screaming “mom!” after the gunshot.

Morales said she ran down the stairs after hearing the gunshot when she saw Dora running up the stairs.