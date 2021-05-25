Lubbock man found guilty of murder sentenced to life in prison

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Chance Lee Copeland was sentenced to life in prison with a possibility for parole in 30 years for the murder of 37-year-old Cassie Oden in June 2019. The same jury found him guilty Friday.

Copeland, 30 at the time, arranged for a meeting with several people at a game room in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

During the meeting, Copeland fired several shots into a car, hitting Preston Beadman and killing Oden.

The jury began sentencing deliberations at 1:52 p.m. and came back just after 3:00 p.m.

Copeland faced a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 99 years or life for the crime.

