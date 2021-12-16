LIFE in prison: Lubbock man found guilty of sexually abusing girls under the age of 14

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock jury found Johnny Molina, 43, guilty of continuous sexual assault of a child on Wednesday. Molina was accused of sexually abusing two underage girls from October 2014 through February 2018. Both girls were under the age of 14, according to an indictment.

The underlying allegations in the indictment were aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. Molina had a pair of previous felony convictions related to controlled substances. Because of the past criminal record, Molina faced between 25 years and life in prison.

The same jury that convicted him considered his punishment. Prosecutors told the jury that there is no more serious crime than continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Prosecutors said Molina took advantage of trust in the most heinous way possible and he deserves life in prison. The defense said something much less, a 25-year sentence, was just and fair.

After deliberating on Wednesday afternoon for about 15 minutes, the jury decided on life in prison.