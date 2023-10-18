LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who was found guilty of shooting at a family as they drove on Slide Road with their children in December of 2020, John Dunklin, 57, did not return to court for his sentence to be imposed, officials confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

Dunklin, who posted bond after his arrest in 2020, was sentenced to eight years in prison. Dunlin was supposed to show up for his punishment phase on Thursday after he was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by threat. Court records showed a warrant was issued for his arrest. Officials said it had not yet been served.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported a husband, wife, their two kids and another child were on their way home from visiting family in the Bowie Neighborhood on December 17 when an SUV started following them.

The family tried slowing down to lose the vehicle, but it did not work, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. The report said, “The male and sole occupant of the vehicle was aiming his gun while leaning over his passenger seat.”

According to the report, the victims heard a gunshot. A bullet hole was found on the driver’s side of the vehicle, the report said. Since the family got a license plate number, officers were able to trace the vehicle to Dunklin.

At the time this article was written, officials said Dunklin had not been located.