LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was found stabbed at a residence in the 1800 block of Ave S on Monday, a police report said.

Lubbock Police responded to a civil disturbance call and found the victim in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds. The victim refused to speak to the responding officers and tell them what happened.

A witness told LPD that the victim and the witness were walking to the residence when the suspect came up and stabbed the victim.

Another witness told officers the victim was staying at the same apartment as the suspect at the Morocco Apartments. According to the police report, officers found a blood trail leading to one of the units.

The police report also stated the door showed signs of forced entry. Upon further investigation, officers also found a knife in the sink.

As of Thursday afternoon, the suspect still has not been located.