Lubbock man gets 15 years for November 2017 arson case

A Lubbock man was sentenced on Monday to 15 years in prison after he was accused of setting a fire at a home in Central Lubbock in November 2017.

Michael Tyler Thompson, 25, was charged with a first degree felony arson after Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 4900 block of 62nd Street, as previously reported by EverythingLubbock.com.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they said flames were coming from the roof of the home. LFR reported no one was home at the time of the fire, and a dog inside the home was rescued and unharmed.

LFR officials said video from the homeowner’s security camera showed the suspect “walking towards the area where the fire was started” and then fled the scene “on food after setting the fire.”

Thompson pleaded guilty last week and decided to have a judge determine his sentence. His attorney made a written motion to consider community service instead of prison time.