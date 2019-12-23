Lubbock man gets 30 years for child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday after he admitted to the production of child pornography in August.

The wife of Andrew Ybaben, 24, discovered two videos on his phone that deptected Ybaben engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a 7-year-old girl, according to court records.

RELATED STORY: Lubbock man accepts plea deal on child pornography production charges

When Ybaben’s wife confronted him about the videos, he left the home.

His wife reported him to law enforcement, which then led to Ybaben barricading himself in a bathroom at his grandmother’s apartment and threatening suicide after the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office tried to serve him with an arrest warrant.

Eventually, law enforcement was able to arrest him safely.

Ybaben was facing a maximum of 30 years when he took a plea deal in August. He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Monday.

RELATED STORY: Court records reveal more about man arrested after standoff with LCSO