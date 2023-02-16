LUBBOCK, Texas — A 25-year-old man who was arrested in Lubbock for child pornography charges was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday, according to federal court documents.

The FBI asked for victims to come forward after Tyler Patrick Brown was arrested in June 2022. According to previous court documents, Brown admitted to having 14 inappropriate relationships with minors after he turned 18.

Records stated Brown was interviewed by law enforcement the month before his arrest after parents from a Lubbock-area high school reported that he had “inappropriate contact and sexual relationships with high school students.”

After an indictment in August, Brown faced 15 charges related to child pornography and enticement of a minor. In a plea agreement, all charges were dropped except for production and attempted production of child pornography of a 16-year-old girl, court records stated.

After his 30 years in prison, court records stated Brown also faced a lifetime sentence of supervised release.